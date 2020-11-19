Man United transfers: Ed Woodward has the chance to sign one of the best 'of all time'

Manchester United's season has been a perplexing state of affairs.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men haven't won at home and have suffered demoralising defeats to both Tottenham and Arsenal.

That being said, they've still beaten PSG and also thrashed Leipzig.

Of course, there are plenty of issues at Old Trafford this term, but there have also been some positives.

Bruno Fernandes has been in superb form and now Edinson Cavani also has his first goal after netting against Everton.

Their 3-1 win was an impressive victory, especially when you consider how well the Toffees had been playing until a few weeks ago.

For now, the pressure has been relinquished somewhat from Solskjaer but it won't be long before the vultures are back.

Man United's answer to their problems in years gone by is to spend a bucket load of money in the transfer market and now they're being tipped to sign of the games elite players.

Manchester Evening News' Samuel Luckhurst put together a piece this week detailing the chances of the Red Devils signing none other than Raphael Varane.

The Frenchman currently has just 18 months left on his current deal with Real Madrid and it's thought that the central defender has plenty of suitors if he wants a change of scenery.

United have been long-term admirers and thus, Luckhurst claims that the chance to bring Varane to the Premier League is now beginning to open up again.

The centre-back has previously been touted at £100m but the reporter claims he will cost somewhat less this time.

GIVEMESPORT'S Matt Dawson says...

If ever there was a player to solve a club's issues, it would be Varane.

The 27-year-old is an elite player, someone who's not only won numerous Champions League titles, but also the World Cup.

In July 2020, Eden Hazard spoke about his Madrid teammate, telling franceinfo (via talkSPORT): "Then you have Raphael Varane. I’ve come across some fantastic defenders during my career, such as John Terry and Vincent Kompany.

"I think that although [Varane] is still young, he’s already one of the best centre-backs of all time."

Fine praise indeed for a player United have looked at signing twice in the past.

Sir Alex Ferguson and David Gill were trying to wrap up a deal for the defender in 2011 when he was just 18. The former United boss wrote in his book that he travelled from London Euston to Lille in order to seal a deal which Gill was getting to the finer points of. However, Zinedine Zidane swooped in at the last minute and brought him to Spain instead.

Varane then emerged as a target under Ed Woodward in 2018 but Jose Mourinho didn't view the France international as attainable.

This time, however, it would appear there is renewed hope.

