Legendary boxer Mike Tyson has alleged that various fighters from his era would enter the ring drunk, as it gave them ‘the nerve’ to fight well.

Speaking on his Hotboxin’ Podcast ahead of this month’s upcoming exhibition bout against Roy Jones Jr, ‘Iron Mike’ somewhat bizarrely declared that some actually did enter the ring intoxicated.

"Listen, there have been fighters that did it.

"They can't fight without drinking, they've got to be drunk to fight.

"They ain't got the nerve, they've got to be drunk. World champions.

"They can't do this s*** without no motherf****** alcohol, on my right hand to god."

Later, Tyson shifted the conversation towards his fears over contracting HIV, discussing at length about the former WBO heavyweight champion Tommy Morrison, who had been forced into retirement in 1996 due to the virus.

Also known for his role in Rocky V alongside Sylvester Stallone, Morrison, who secured 42 knockout victories in 52 fights, eventually passed away due to HIV in 2013 aged 44.

Speaking honestly on his worries, Tyson added: “I used to always be afraid to take the AIDS test.

"I'm at a fight, and Tommy 'The Duke' Morrison was about to fight, he's the main event.

"And then a doctor who is a friend of mine comes in and says 'nah he's not fighting tonight, I don't think he's ever going to fight again'.

"And I'm saying like 'wow he must be really hurt or something right?'

"But he said 'no Mike, you'll find out', he didn't really want to tell me there, he said 'no you're going to find out.'

"But he already knew and found the guy had HIV, and they cancelled his fight, the main event.

"And I'm like 'f*** if he got it, I know he don't get more p**** than me and don't do shit that I do', I'm like 'f*** I'm dead, f***.”

The former unified heavyweight champion, regarded by many as one of the greatest of all time in his prime, is preparing to don the gloves for the first time in 14 years at the age of 54.

On November 28, Tyson will compete in a highly publicised exhibition bout against his compatriot Roy Jones Jr, a fellow great who was considered untouchable in his prime, impressively capturing world titles in four weight classes from middleweight all the way up to heavyweight.

