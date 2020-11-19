The ongoing coronavirus pandemic means that WWE have been unable to run shows with a live crowd.

Since March, almost every RAW, SmackDown and PPV event has been behind-closed-doors, with the exception of a few taped in front of an audience of developmental superstars.

Vince McMahon has changed venue on a number of occasions, starting at the Performance Center in Florida before moving down the road to the Amway Center, home to the ThunderDome.

They only moved in a couple of months ago, but there are now plans to shake up the home of WWE once again.

According to a report from WrestleVotes, the latest plans will see the ThunderDome moved to Tropicana Field in Tampa Bay, from mid-December.

WWE will then stay there for at least three months through WrestleMania season, with the hope of bringing traditional live arena shows with fans the night after 'Mania.

"Newest plan now is to have ThunderDome shows at Tropicana Field in Tampa starting mid-December through Mania season," WrestleVotes wrote.

"Fans at the Royal Rumble still possible, potentially even at the Trop in Tampa Bay. WWE is hoping to start traditional live arena shows with fans the night after WrestleMania."

The suggestion that WWE are hoping to bring back fans in less than four months is certainly exciting, but there's another reason for their move.

The Amway Center is home to the Orlando Magic and with the NBA resuming in December, the venue will be tied up hosting basketball fixtures.

Tropicana Field hosts home games for the Tampa Bay Rays and with the 2021 MLB season not due to start until April, it will be vacant until then.

Previous reports have suggested WWE were looking at venues in North Carolina, Illinois, and Texas.

But it seems they will now stay put in Flordia, with Governor Ron DeSantis making it clear the state won't be shutting down despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

