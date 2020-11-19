When you think of skilful footballers, Lionel Messi probably isn’t the first player who springs to mind.

Someone like Neymar, for example, produces outrageous skills almost every time he takes to the pitch, much like his compatriot Ronaldinho used to.

But you rarely see step-overs or rabonas from Messi, who is far more likely to beat opponents with a drop of the shoulder or a body swerve.

However, Messi has still produced countless magical skills throughout his illustrious career.

And we’re approaching the two-year anniversary of arguably his most incredible skill.

Back in November 2018, Barcelona travelled to the Wanda Metropolitano to face Atletico Madrid.

Diego Costa broke the deadlock for the hosts in the 77th minute before Ousmane Dembele snatched a point for Barça at the death.

But it was Messi who went viral on social media that night thanks to one of the best nutmegs of all time.

And yes, he absolutely meant it.

After producing a fantastic piece of control with his head, Messi took the ball down and nutmegged Filipe Luis in the process without even looking.

At first, it was difficult to work out what had just happened.

But a slow-motion replay showed that Messi had just ended the Brazilian’s career…

Atletico boss Diego Simeone, stood inches away, had the perfect few on the touchline.

The Argentine coach would have been shouting at Luis to get stuck in, but stopping that level of genius is far easier said than done.

As it happens, Messi will be back in action at the Wanda Metropolitano this weekend.

Barcelona face Atleti on Saturday evening in a match both sides will be desperate to win.

Unfortunately for Messi, though, Luis will not be on the pitch. The 35-year-old completed a move to Flamengo in 2019, therefore ensuring he will be thousands of miles away from his chief tormentor.

