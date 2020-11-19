The Undertaker will make his final farewell at Survivor Series.

He's one of WWE's greatest icons and his in-ring career spanned three decades.

Not only did The Phenom draw huge crowds across the world, but he also earned the respect of his colleagues and is a legend to those Superstars who came after him.

Mark Calaway - the man behind the character - was last seen at WrestleMania seven months ago and it's possible this appearance at Survivor Series could really be his last.

WWE have remained tight-lipped on the plans for his farewell, but it's expected a number of fellow legends will return to send him off.

The likes of Kane and some members of The Bone Street Krew have already been confirmed to attend and it's now being reported that another Hall of Famer will be present.

According to a new report from Mike Johnson of PWInsider, Kurt Angle will be returning on Sunday.

He does write though, that 'whether any of them will appear on camera remains to be seen'.

"It's entirely possible they are being brought in to film WWE Network content or additional material related to Undertaker that will be released down the line."

Fans though will be hoping to see a few legends on-screen, especially Angle.

The Olympic gold medallist was released by WWE back in March as part of cuts made following the coronavirus pandemic but has since returned as a guest referee in NXT.

Angle was also offered the role of managing Matt Riddle but revealed earlier this year that he turned it down because of the money offered.

"It just... it wasn't enough. I wasn't going to manage somebody for the amount of money they wanted to give me."

At Survivor Series though, the Hall of Famer will make his return. He won't be the only legend there to send off The Undertaker either.

