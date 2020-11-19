‘Iron Mike’ has sensationally claimed that he’d happily bite another chunk of Evander Holyfield’s ear.

Leading up to his highly anticipated exhibition clash with Roy Jones Jr, Mike Tyson says the most infamous moment of his career could repeat itself.

After being stopped in the 11th round of their first contest back in 1996, Tyson’s actions in their rematch will forever remain in boxing folklore as one of the most infamous, yet iconic, moments.

In round three, Tyson sunk his teeth into the ear of his bitter rival, actually taking a chunk out in the process, in what’s now forever known as the ‘Bite Fight.’

He eventually explained why the shocking act had transpired, citing extreme anger, and insisting that Holyfield wasn’t innocent, claiming that he had headbutted him various times prior to the unprecedented incident.

Holyfield’s return to training in the wake of Tyson’s exhibition bout has sparked speculation of a trilogy fight after the fighters eventually made peace.

After having to carry the weight and burden of the ‘Bite Fight’ for over 20 years, Tyson claims that he has learned to deal with the ’responsibility of it’ as the controversy of the incident has never diminished.

When speaking to Fox News, as per The Sun, Tyson sent a stark warning to his long-time rival: "I say, 'No, never ever again' but I might do it again.

“Well if he does what he was doing to get bitten, I would bite him again, yeah.

“I bit him because I wanted to kill him.

"I was really mad about my head being bumped and everything. I really lost consciousness of the whole fight.

"It took me out of my fight plan and everything. Listen, good or bad, I'm not going to let anyone take my glory.

"So, I’m going to confront everything that I have to confront… Hey listen, I done it. I got to handle the responsibility of it.

"That was my glory. And I took responsibility for it."

