Derby County news: Man City to lend a transfer helping hand

Derby County are in a strange position to say the very least.

Fans will not need reminding of the team's struggles this season but, hopefully, the seemingly imminent takeover will bring better days.

Indeed, according to the Daily Mirror, one of the biggest teams in Europe could offer a helping hand to the struggling Rams.

With Sheikh Khaled bin Zayed Al Nehayan set to buy the club, a family connection could reportedly come into play in an effort to give Derby a helping hand in their attempts to strengthen.

They claim Manchester City - who are owned by the cousin of Derby's potential new owner - could send up to two players on loan in the January market.

Having profited from the likes of Harry Wilson, Mason Mount and Fikayo Tomori during Frank Lampard's stint in charge, Derby do have a good record when it comes to nurturing talent.

Given the fact Derby are unlikely to be able to spend a huge amount in the January market as a result of EFL profit and sustainability rules, this should come as a major boost.

No names are mentioned but City do have a host of promising younger players. With goals a problem for the Rams right now, the likes of Liam Delap (4), James McAtee (4) and Felix Nmecha (3) all scoring in the U23 Premier League this season.

Delap has a connection to Derby through his father Rory of course and with City deploying Ferran Torres centrally as a back-up to the likes of Gabriel Jesus and Sergio Aguero, perhaps the chance to leave on loan could present itself.

With that in mind, January could be an exciting time for Derby, even if they can't spend any of their new-found wealth right away.

