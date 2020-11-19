There were so many things that made The Undertaker a WWE icon, but none were perhaps as legendary as his WrestleMania streak.

For 23 years The Phenom was undefeated, beating the likes of Edge, Shawn Michaels and CM Punk to go 21-0 on the biggest stage.

But then came Brock Lesnar to snap the streak. When he pinned Undertaker at WrestleMania 30, it sent shockwaves through the pro-wrestling world.

Fans were absolutely furious. No one saw it coming. There's an argument to suggest that it didn't even need to happen.

Yes, the run was going to end one day, but why Brock? Why then?

Six years on, many fans are still asking questions. Ahead of his 'Final Farewell' at Survivor Series, The Undertaker has also been discussing the day his streak ended.

During a conversation with Kane, Mark Calaway - the man behind the character - revealed that Vince McMahon only decided he was going to lose to Lesnar on the day of WrestleMania.

"I got to the arena that day and I was going over," The Undertaker said.

"Right. We had gone back and forth and when I showed up I was going over and through the course of the day, Vince came to me and said he changed his mind. And I was like, okay?"

Despite suggesting that Lesnar didn't need to break the streak, Calaway was happy to do what was 'best for business'.

"I said, well, I don’t think Brock needs it, but at the end of the day, it’s your show, it’s your call. If you’re sure about it, that’s what we’ll do.

"And that’s part of the business, obviously. That’s what we do."

While The Undertaker himself was quick to get over his streak being ended, some WWE fans still haven't forgotten about it and they probably never will.

