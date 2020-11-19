Pep Guardiola has agreed a new contract at Manchester City, according to the Daily Mail.

The Spaniard had just seven months remaining on his current deal at the Etihad but has now decided to stay at the club.

The contract extension looks likely to take him beyond the 2021/22 season, with the former Barcelona and Bayern Munich boss approving it.

It means that he will surpass six years at the club, far longer than his spells in Germany and Spain.

But it could also mean the arrival of one of Guardiola's former players - Lionel Messi.

City were heavily linked with Messi in the summer only for the six-time Ballon d'Or winner to remain at the Camp Nou. However, his contract expires at the end of the season and he will be free to negotiate a free transfer with a foreign club as early as January.

The report states that City see January as the perfect opportunity to arrange a deal for Messi, with defender Eric Garcia going in the opposite direction.

Guardiola and Messi together at City has taken another step closer.

Pep was previously coy when asked about Messi's future and the prospect of him joining him in England.

"I don’t need to explain anything," Guardiola said after Messi decided to stay at Barca. "Leo explained it quite well I think and I don’t have anything to add.

"We don’t have anything more to add. He is a football player for FC Barcelona - the club I love. I don’t know, it’s a question for Leo Messi. I cannot talk about the intentions for other people."

However, Messi's comments earlier this week suggest he could well be open to a move after telling reporters he's "tired of always being the problem for everything at the club.”

Watch this space...

