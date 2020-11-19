Roy Keane has changed very little since retiring from football in 2006.

He must have been terrifying to play against and can still be just as scary in his current role as a pundit - although we have occasionally seen his lighter side in recent years.

The Manchester United legend, it’s fair to say, hasn’t lost any of his edge now he's in his 50s.

One of the main reasons why Keane creates so many headlines as a pundit is because he isn’t afraid of upsetting anybody.

While most pundits tread carefully with their analysis at times, for completely understandable reasons, Keane will always say exactly what’s on his mind without beating around the bush.

In his 2013 autobiography, Sir Alex Ferguson said of his former captain: “The hardest part of Roy's body is his tongue. He has the most savage tongue you can imagine.

"He can debilitate the most confident person in the world in seconds. He was an intimidating, ferocious individual."

Ferguson himself was similar in many ways to Keane, so it shouldn’t have come as a huge shock when they fell out in November 2005.

The sudden breakdown in their working relationship marked the end of Keane’s hugely successful 12-year spell at Old Trafford.

”What I noticed about him that day as I was arguing with him was that his eyes started to narrow, almost to wee black beads,” Fergie added in his book. “It was frightening to watch. And I'm from Glasgow."

Regardless of the unceremonious manner in which his Man Utd career ended, the Old Trafford faithful will always have the utmost love and respect for the Irishman.

And if they could sum up Keane in one video, it would surely be the classic clip from 1999 where he completely blanks both Diego Simeone and Ronaldo.

Roy Keane blanks Diego Simeone and Ronaldo

Ahead of a Champions League clash at the San Siro, the two sets of players took part in the traditional pre-match handshakes.

Keane, leading as United’s skipper, went down the line before he reached Simeone and Ronaldo.

The two South American stars were both sorting out their socks, and you can just imagine what was going through Keane’s head as he saw the pair of them.

In his eyes, this would have been viewed as a sign of disrespect.

So, how did Keane react? He simply walked past both of them without even looking.

Video: Keane blanks Simeone and Ronaldo

Watch the classic clip here…

If ever there was proof that Keane doesn’t give a damn about reputations, this is surely it.

The man is a true one-off.