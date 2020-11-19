As Mike Tyson looks to return to fitness and lace up his gloves for another fight at the age of 54, it makes you wonder - how much is the former heavyweight champion currently worth?

The last time Tyson stepped in a professional boxing ring was in June 2005, where he lost to Irish-born heavyweight boxer Kevin McBride.

With his sudden interest in returning to the boxing ring, it wouldn't be too ridiculous to think that Tyson's bank accounts have dried up.

According to an article published by The Sun, it is believed that Tyson accumulated career earnings as high as $685m. However, following an expensive lifestyle, two divorces and three years spent in prison for a rape conviction in 1992, it's believed he is now worth around $3m.

It's been quite the fall from grace for the former heavyweight world champion and, since retirement, Tyson has had to get creative to generate more revenue streams.

As you are probably well aware, Tyson made a cameo appearance in The Hangover, where he was paid $100,000. Although this is a rather handsome pay cheque considering the amount of lines and acting he had to do, it was quite a way off his fellow co-stars.

See the Tyson statistics below from Wealthy Gorilla.

Bradley Cooper, Zach Galiafinakis and Ed Helms were all paid $5m for their staring roles.

Away from his time on the big screen, Tyson has invested in a legal cannabis ranch which Iron Mike himself describes as the 'wonderland of weed'.

The 'Tyson Ranch' reportedly sells over $500,000 worth of medicinal weed per month, however, it's believed that Tyson smokes $40,000 worth of cannabis with his guests.

Nevertheless, much like Conor McGregor's bout with Floyd Mayweather, which Eddie Hearn jokingly described as a "con", Tyson's recent boxing interest may help bolster his bank account.

However, that's not to say Tyson isn't taking this fight with Roy Jones Jr. seriously; you just need to look at his recent body transformation and his training footage to realise that simply isn't the case.

