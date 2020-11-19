West Ham given huge Anderson update

Felipe Anderson’s move to Porto hasn’t exactly worked out.

The Brazilian made the move to the Portuguese giants in the summer on an initial loan that was set to give him the opportunity to play in the Champions League.

However, he has struggled immensely for minutes since his move, playing just twice in Liga NOS, with those appearances totalling a mere 49 minutes.

He was not included in the squad for the most recent league game, against Portimonense, while he was on the bench for the European encounters against Manchester City and Olympiacos, and was left out altogether against Marseille.

It has led to a new report from O Jogo, via Sport Witness, claiming that the club are interested in signing another Brazilian, Hulk, in the January transfer window.

Hulk made his name with the club, playing for the club between 2008 and 2012 prior to his move to Zenit Saint Petersburg.

And were that deal to come to fruition, it could see Anderson sent back to West Ham.

The report states that he has underwhelmed the board since arriving in Portugal, and it appears that the potential return of their former star could be the final nail in Anderson’s coffin.

He hadn’t been playing all that much for West Ham either prior to his move, playing just a minute of Premier League football and being restricted primarily to appearances in the EFL Cup.

It remains to be seen if the Hammers would look to keep him or loan him out again if he returned to east London.

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

Oh dear.

Anderson moving to Porto felt like an ‘out of sight, out of mind’ strategy from the Irons, given that he was so poor for the club last season.

He scored just one Premier League goal in 2019/20 and laid on four assists. His last goal involvement in the Premier League came on New Year’s Day, as he repeatedly found himself on the bench in east London.

His move to Portugal clearly hasn’t worked out and he is now facing up to the prospect of being sent back to a club that clearly didn’t want him and happily moved him on.

That’s a problem for Anderson, as it leaves him facing up to the prospect of having to move on again in the next transfer window.

