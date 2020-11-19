Newcastle aiming to repeat transfer trick

Newcastle United’s transfer window ended successfully.

Still bankrolled by Mike Ashley, the Magpies made a number of signings as they looked to strengthen the squad available to manager Steve Bruce.

The headline-grabbing success, of course, has been Callum Wilson.

Signed from AFC Bournemouth, he has scored six goals in eight Premier League appearances, including braces against both Burnley and Everton.

Signed for £20m, he has been an undoubted hit at St James’ Park, and the acquisitions of Jamal Lewis from Norwich City has been a smart one, while both Jeff Hendrick and Ryan Fraser, both signed on free transfers from Burnley and Bournemouth respectively, can be labelled as bargains.

And it seems as though Newcastle are ready to go back to the well after signing Hendrick from Turf Moor.

The Daily Mirror reports that they are keeping tabs on developments surrounding Jack Cork, with the Clarets currently in the middle of a takeover.

They are not alone, as Brighton & Hove Albion and Sheffield United are also eyeing the central midfielder.

Cork has made a total of 105 Premier League appearances for Burnley across the last three seasons, scoring three goals and laying on three assists.

His contract expires at the end of the season, though, meaning that Newcastle could snap up another bargain should they beat their competition to his signature.

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

Cork would be a really good signing for Newcastle.

He is a grizzled Premier League veteran and has become a fixture in Burnley’s first-team.

While he is ageing – he’ll be 32 in June – the prospect of bringing him in on a free should appeal to Newcastle.

Of course, they aren’t the only club asking about him.

But that only confirms how important a signing Cork could be for the Magpies; they should do their best to win the race.

