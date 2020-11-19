The exhibition fight featuring the two boxing legends in Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr is taking place in Los Angeles on November 28.

Fifty-four-year-old Iron Mike steps back into the ring for the first time in over 15 years to fight arguably one of the greatest to ever lace up a pair of gloves in Roy Jones Jr.

As it is classed as an exhibition fight, the bout will take place in eight two-minute rounds, with both fighters “exhibiting their skills” in the ring.

Though both fighters agreed with the state commission to not look for a knockout victory, both have stated otherwise in interviews leading up to the fight.

‘Iron’ Mike said: “This is going to be my definition of fun… broken eye sockets, broken jaw. That’s fun to me.”

Going by his recent body transformation and how dangerous he looks in training, his threats seem pretty serious... poor Jones Jr!

How To Watch

The heavyweight exhibition bout will take place in the Staples Center in LA, California.

The original date for the exhibition was September 12, but was postponed to later in the year.

The event will be broadcasted via BT Sport Box Office for boxing fans in the UK, however, social media site Triller will also be airing the PPV fight

What Time Does It Start

The four-hour event begins at 8pm Eastern time (ET) - so for the UK, coverage will start from 1am GMT.

The undercard for the fight is expected to start at 9pm ET. Therefore, fans in the UK can watch the undercard starting at 2am.

Amongst the undercard is YouTuber Jake Paul, who will go toe-to-toe with ex-NBA star Nate Robinson.

The ring walk-outs for Tyson and Jones Jr. will be around 11pm ET, meaning fans in the UK will be watching the main event at around 5am GMT.

Full Card

The full card happening on November 28 is right here.

Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. - 8 rounds exhibition

Jake Paul vs. Nate Robinson - 6 rounds

Badou Jack vs. Blake McKernan - 8 rounds

Viddal Riley vs. Rashad Coulter - 6 rounds

Prelims:

Jamaine Ortiz vs. Nahir Albright - 8 rounds

Irvin Gonzalez vs. Edward Vasquez - 8 rounds

Juiseppe Cusumano vs. Nick Jones - 8 rounds

The highly-anticipated bout has boxing fans across the world eager to see ‘Iron’ Mike Tyson in the ring one more time.

