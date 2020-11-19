Wonderkid dreams of Manchester United move

Manchester United ended the transfer window signing two young wingers after their failure to bring Jadon Sancho into the club.

They spent the entirety of the summer window chasing the Borussia Dortmund superstar but they were unable to strike an agreement with the Bundesliga giants.

There were several reports in the summer that Dortmund were demanding in excess of £100m to allow the 20-year-old to depart.

United did not meet that valuation and ended up indulging in a last-minute trolley dash that saw two young prospects snapped up.

A fee of £18.9m was lavished on Amad Diallo of Atalanta, per Transfermarkt, while an agreement was also found to sign Facundo Pellistri from Penarol for £7.6m. He will link up with the club in the January transfer window.

And now it seems that there could be a move for another youngster, should he have his way.

Sport Witness carries a Voetbal Primeur interview with AS Monaco forward Anthony Musaba, in which he claims he dreams of playing for United one day.

Musaba is currently on loan at Cercle Brugge, suggesting he still has some way to go before he can claim to be ready for a switch to the Premier League.

Indeed, he only moved to Monaco in the summer, as they paid £2.25m to lure him to France from NEC Nijmegen, per the aforementioned report.

He had scored nine goals and registered five assists for the Dutch club prior to his move and, at the age of 19, appears to have the world at his feet.

And he is hoping to one day deliver on his potential and end up at Old Trafford.

He said: “AS Monaco has experience in training and bringing through young players.

“A lot of young people breakthrough at Monaco and then have a great career. That is, of course, my dream to break through and to be able to and continue to play at a high level.

“The first goal after this season is to return to Monaco and breakthrough there.

“My ultimate dream is to be able to play at Wembley one day. The English league is my favourite competition.

“Manchester United and Real Madrid are my favourite teams. That would be the ultimate dream.”

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

United’s current regime makes this a possibility.

They have made a point of targeting gifted youngsters in recent years, even if they do end up playing primarily for the U23s.

And Monaco has served them well.

United did, after all, make Anthony Martial the most expensive teenager in world football when they snapped him up back in the 2015/16 season, and he has gone on to become a first-team star at the club.

If Musaba can continue on his current trajectory – a big if, but a realistic one all the same – he may well end up being Martial’s team-mate sooner rather than later.

