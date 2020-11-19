Here we go again.

Lionel Messi to Manchester City reports are alive and kicking once again.

All summer, the Argentine was linked with a sensational move to the Etihad and an emotional reunion with Pep Guardiola. He even handed in a transfer request asking for his contract to be terminated, believing he had a clause allowing him to leave for free.

It transpired that clause had expired and Messi was unable to leave Camp Nou.

He would have to wait until January at the earliest to force through a move.

More than a month ahead of the opening of the winter transfer window, the Messi to Man City reports are swirling again.

Messi’s contract expires at the end of the season meaning he is able to negotiate a pre-contract with any foreign club. Instead of waiting until next summer, though, City may see this as the perfect opportunity to snap up Messi at a reduced fee.

Of course, the Premier League side wouldn’t be getting a prime Leo Messi. They will be getting a 33-year-old who has scored ‘just’ three goals in seven La Liga appearances this season.

However, if there’s one man who can get the very best out of Messi, it’s Guardiola.

Messi played 219 matches for Barcelona under Guardiola and scored an incredible 211 goals and registered 97 assists. That’s 308 goal involvements in 219 matches, including a casual 73 goals in 60 matches during the record-breaking 2011/12 campaign.

But it’s not just what Messi does with the ball at his feet that makes him so special. It’s what he does when you think he’s just walking around.

Some fans have accused Messi of being lazy and uninterested but a video of Guardiola watching the six-time Ballon d’Or walking around at the start of matches tells you all you need to know.

He’s not out of the game. He’s involved. Moving his head. Right, left, left, right. He smells who is the weak point of the back four. After five, ten minutes, he has the map. He knows if I move here, here, I will have more space to attack.

"Oh, that’s genius! That is quite incredible. We are contemporary of that guy. So enjoy it. Lionel Messi, just simply one of a kind. He is so good.”

The best manager in the world analysing the best player in the world.

The best manager in the world could be managing the best player in the world come January…

