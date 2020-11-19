Arsenal make major Aubameyang decision

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang endured a terrible time on international duty.

The Arsenal striker linked up with Gabon for a double-header against The Gambia.

He is his country’s captain and has won 51 caps, scoring 20 goals, including a strike in the 2-1 win in the first of the two-hander.

Aubameyang drew a blank in the second game, though, as Gambia got revenge with a 2-1 win of their own.

However, the London Evening Standard reports that Gabon saw their preparation for the game disrupted as they were kept at Banjul International Airport for at least six hours.

Such was their plight, several players resorted to sleeping on chairs or on the floor as they waited.

And Sport Witness carries an interview with Gabon manager Patrice Neveu from Canal Plus, in which he admits that Arsenal were left furious with the way their key man was treated.

Indeed, it seems the Gunners have made a huge decision over the forward.

He said: “Arsenal called Pierre-Emerick. After seeing him in those conditions, it’s over… They won’t let him come again, and it will be the same for players from other clubs.

“It’s understandable. They are high level players and when they come on international duty, they need to have a minimum of comfort.”

He added, per Sport Witness via L’Echo Republicain: “All the players tried to sleep on the airport floor. imagine if Aubameyang, a player who costs more than €1m/month, gets injured… The English club can be annoyed after what’s happened. To make a player sleep the floor…”

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

This is completely fair enough from Arsenal.

When a club sends a player away on international duty they expect a minimum level of care and comfort to be afforded to their stars.

Aubameyang didn’t receive that and, as a result, it’s time for the Gunners to stand firm and ensure that he is in the best possible place.

That is most likely north London, although it must be said that this was an exceptional situation and is unlikely to be repeated.

But one situation like this is one too many; Arsenal are right to put their foot down.

