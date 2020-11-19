Arsenal defender David Luiz hit teammate Dani Ceballos on the nose during a training session on Friday.

That’s according to David Ornstein of The Athletic, who shared the stunning news on Thursday afternoon.

According to Ornstein, a training match held for those not away on international duty ended in chaos when Luiz took exception to a challenge by Ceballos and reacted by hitting him in the face, with the scratch drawing blood.

Ceballos was knocked to the floor but got to his feet and attempted to confront Luiz, but teammates and staff stepped in before the scuffle could escalate.

The pair were both sent home and the group had three days off before returning to London Colney on Tuesday.

Luiz and Ceballos apologised to their teammates and were left alone to settle the matter by boss Arsene Wenger.

Tuesday’s session then resumed as normal.

In his report, Ornstein says that the feeling surrounding the camp during Tuesday's training was positive, with the bust-up actually being thought of as evidence of the competitive spirit amongst the group.

That's something Arteta wants to see from his players, so it's unlikely he will be too upset by Ceballos and Luiz going at it.

Before the international break, Arteta's side were beaten 3-0 at home by Aston Villa in a hugely disappointing defeat.

It left them 11th in the table, with four wins and four defeats from their opening eight league games.

There's still plenty of work for the Arsenal boss to do before the Gunners are consistent top four contenders, but the Luiz and Ceballos incident could be used as evidence that the players know more is needed from them.

