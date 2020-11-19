Arsenal’s Dani Ceballos has reacted to a report he was involved in a heated training ground scuffle with David Luiz last week by blasting it ‘fake’.

The Athletic’s David Ornstein claimed in an article that Ceballos was knocked to the ground after being hit by Luiz on the nose. The Brazilian centre-back was retaliating following a challenge by Ceballos.

It was reported that Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta sent the pair home before inviting them into his dressing room on Tuesday for clear-the-air talks.

Tuesday’s training session then went ahead without any interruptions.

Luiz and Ceballos were part of a training session held for those not away on international duty.

Ornstein claims that the scuffle wasn’t met with disapproval. Instead, the feeling around camp is that it shows a competitive spirit, which is what Arteta wants.

However, we’re left to wonder whether it even happened after Ceballos’ response.

The Spanish midfielder quote-tweeted Ornstein’s tweet and wrote ‘FAKE’.

What do we believe now?

Ornstein reacted to some pessimism surrounding the report, claiming the reason why it was written so late is because he only just became aware of it.

Arteta will certainly be asked about it when he meets the media ahead of Arsenal's game against Leeds United on Sunday.

The Gunners could do with three points after losing 3-0 to Aston Villa in their most recent fixture.

It was a miserable showing at the Emirates Stadium that sealed Arsenal's fourth defeat in their opening eight league games in the 2020/21 season.

