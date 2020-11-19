Wolves transfer news: Adama Traore price tag hinted at

Selling players is unlikely to get Wolves where they want to be.

Indeed, much of the club's meteoric rise in the last few years has been built from their ability to keep their prized talents happy with the project in play at Molineux.

Ruben Neves' move to the Championship after captaining Porto may have raised eyebrows at the time but, through the power of Jorge Mendes and the coaching of Nuno, it seems the Old Gold have the power to keep their star men these days.

So, afforded at least some of the luxury of selling when the time is right and on their terms, they can seemingly get the sort of fees that can help move their project along to the next level.

Take Diogo Jota, for example.

Largely usurped by Pedro Neto in the first-team towards the end of last season, the £45m fee for a player they bought for roughly £12m was an excellent bit of business even in light of his success at Anfield.

Which is why, if the club were to receive the kind of money they're said to be looking for when it comes to Adama Traore, they should snap any suitors' hand off.

Speaking on The Athletic's Football YouTube channel, David Ornstein revealed Wolves would be be looking for around double of what they paid for the Spanish international in 2018.

With that fee reported to be around £18m, it's safe to assume offers of around £36m would be considered as a starting point based off that information.

'If they were to sell, they'd be looking for at least double the £18m they paid Middlesbrough for him', said the journalist from the four minute and fifty-six second mark onwards.

While the former Barcelona youngster has established himself as somewhat of a cult-hero given his baby-oiled arms and searing pace, that kind of money for a player in a contract stand-off and isn't in the first-team as thing stand would represent an excellent fee.

That's not to do a disservice to the player's technical ability. There is a lot more game to his pace as he proved at times last season with his 1.3 key pass average per Premier League outing being his highest at that level in his career.

Still, if he doesn't get into Wolves' best team all too regularly during this most congested of campaigns, when is he likely to?

Should the club continue to grow, it's not out of the realms of possibility that competition for places increases even further, so cashing in should a reasonable offer arrive seems like a no-brainer.

A fee upwards of £36m is not be sniffed at, particularly during a global pandemic, and could boost funds that may be used to reinforce other areas of the squad going forward.

News Now - Sport News