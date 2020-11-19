Leeds United: Encouraging update on Victor Orta's future delivered

Victor Orta is one of the biggest personalities at Leeds.

Whether he's smashing up seats, screaming at the players or appearing in front of the press, he is one of the most vocal around.

In terms of every figure at Leeds, including Andrea Radrizzani and Marcelo Bielsa, he is the one that often steals the limelight - his celebrations when Leeds got promoted say it all.

He was also one of the most interesting figures to keep an eye on during Leeds' Take Us Home documentary which aired on Amazon Prime.

That was because he is the club's Director of Football, the man that holds the keys from a recruitment point of a view.

If a signing doesn't go according to plan, it's his fault. However, if it goes well, he is hailed to all parts of Elland Road.

That was the case during the summer when he was tasked with building a squad ready for their first assault of the Premier League in 16 years. Fortunately, he has succeeded so far with the Whites sitting in 15th.

However, because of his good work, Leeds have faced a tough battle to keep hold of Orta.

Leipzig reportedly wanted to lure him to Germany over the summer and another club that was hoping to prise the Spaniard away was Roma.

Luckily for Leeds, it would appear as though he is staying right where he is.

Renowned transfer guru Fabrizio Romano took to Twitter this week to reveal the latest on his future at Leeds.

He said: "Tiago Pinto will be the new sporting director of AS Roma. The agreement is imminent - he’s coming from Benfica to Serie A, as per @DiMarzio. Victor Orta has never been close to joining AS Roma."

GIVEMESPORT'S Matt Dawson says...

This is absolutely huge news for Leeds. Orta has been one of the biggest reasons behind their changing fortunes in the last few years.

Only three years ago, supporters were protesting for the Spanish director to be sacked from his role. Yet, in 2020, they arguably wouldn't have been where they are without him.

In 2019, Leeds were forced to sign loan players with the club right on the verge of financial fair play restrictions. He used all of his expertise to bring in a collective of players who ultimately got the club promoted.

Think Ben White, someone Orta had tracked since his days at Newport County or Jack Harrison, a man that has become one of Bielsa's favourite players. You also have to think about the likes of Patrick Bamford too who after years of trying to silence the doubters, now has seven top-flight goals in eight outings.

That being said, his most impressive window was this year. He broke the club's transfer record to acquire Rodrigo and managed to get impressive deals over the line for the likes of Robin Koch and Diego Llorente - two international footballers.

It's a blessing that he'll be staying at Elland Road.

