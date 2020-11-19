Newcastle ace wanted by European giants

Miguel Almiron has been something of a success story at Newcastle United.

Acquired as the club’s record signing in 2019, he arrived for a £20m fee from MLS side Atlanta United.

A slow start – he didn’t score or assist for the remainder of the 2018/19 season following his arrival in January – has been replaced, as he is now the creative fulcrum of Steve Bruce’s side.

In seven league games this season, he has laid on one assist, but his influence is telling.

Per WhoScored, in his four starts, he has averaged one key pass per game, along with one dribble, a pass completion rate of 85.2% from central midfield.

He is the player through which the majority of Newcastle’s attacks flow, and he can both carry and distribute the ball effectively.

And now it seems the Magpies are facing a fight to hang on to him.

Sport Witness carries an interview with Almiron’s agent, Daniel Campos, who claims that there is serious interest from European clubs in taking the Paraguay international away from the Premier League.

While he said that speculation linking the 26-year-old with Atletico Madrid are “just rumours”, he has confirmed interest from Italy.

He said: “Inter have shown interest in Miguel Almiron, but no progress has been made.”

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

This has to be a worry for Newcastle.

Almiron is a key player under Bruce and he would be remarkably difficult to replace if he did leave.

Per Transfermarkt, he is valued at £14.4m and one has to think that Newcastle would need to turn a profit to consider cashing in.

But at the same time, interest from Inter and other European giants could potentially turn the 26-year-old’s head.

If he forces a move, the Magpies may not have any choice and that is a frightening prospect indeed.

