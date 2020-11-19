Conor McGregor has signed a deal to fight Dustin Poirier at UFC 257, according to ESPN.

The Notorious will meet Poirier in his long-awaited return to the Octagon on January 23.

It’s a rematch of their clash at UFC 178 in 2014, in which McGregor defeated Poirier in a first-round TKO.

Poirier, who is coming off a unanimous decision win over Dan Hooker in June, signed his bout agreement last week.

UFC president Dana White is hoping to stage the event on ‘Fight Island’ in Abu Dhabi.

McGregor vs Poirier will be the main event and will be contested at 155 pounds.

“I am very grateful to be about to return and get to do what I love again,” McGregor was quoted as saying about the contest, per TheMacLife.

“I look forward to the fresh test Dustin will bring since our first bout, while also showcasing my own incredibly deep cache of weaponry.

“Whatever tool is needed on the night will be pulled from the duffel.

“I am also really excited about aiding Dustin’s charity ‘The Good Fight Foundation’, which through the donation, will build a gym/premise for disadvantaged youth in his childhood hometown.

“I truly love this, and pledge to match the donation on a premise in my own childhood hometown! Both spots with an ode to the upcoming bout.”

McGregor last fought in January 2020 when he defeated Donald Cerrone in a 40-second TKO.

The Irishman was hoping to be active in 2020 but the coronavirus outbreak and issues with UFC limited him to just one bout.

McGregor was so frustrated that he announced his retirement in June.

But he's back and will be keen to put on a show at UFC 257.

