Spurs set to agree new deal with first-team star

Son Heung-Min is in the form of his life.

The Tottenham Hotspur star has been exceptional throughout the beginning of the 2020/21 season, turning in excellent performance after excellent performance.

The South Korea international has formed a truly frightening partnership with Harry Kane, scoring 10 goals and registering five assists in his 13 outings in all competitions.

His performances have helped Spurs into second place in the Premier League table, just a point behind leaders Leicester City.

Jose Mourinho’s men face a series of tough fixtures, however, as they take on Manchester City, Chelsea, and Arsenal in succession in the Premier League.

That could be seen as a true test of their title credentials, and it seems that their hopes will be boosted by a new contract for the forward.

Football Insider reports that Spurs are close to agreeing a deal with the player, who is set to become one of the highest-paid players at the club.

He is set to agree to terms worth over £200,000-per-week on a five-year deal, with owner Joe Lewis greenlighting his pay rise.

Son’s current contract runs until 2023 but he will be rewarded for his exceptional form by the club’s hierarchy.

Since joining the club in 2015, Son has scored 95 goals and registered 52 assists in 252 appearances.

He is set to put pen to paper prior to the opening of the January transfer window.

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

This is a huge boost for Spurs.

Son is a truly world-class player and him committing his future is a signal to the rest of the Premier League that the club are truly not messing about.

Keeping him around and making him a tentpole of their project is a fine move, and ensures that Spurs have an elite talent for years to come.

If they are to come through the tests to come, and eventually fight for the Premier League title, they will need Son at his very best.

The 28-year-old is at his peak and handing him a new contract is only likely to increase both his morale and his motivation.

News Now - Sport News