Leeds could be without quartet for Arsenal clash

Leeds United need to get back to winning ways.

Marcelo Bielsa’s men enjoyed an excellent, exciting start to the Premier League season, challenging Liverpool and taking a point off Manchester City.

But since their 3-0 win over Aston Villa, they have lost two in a row, going down 4-1 to Leicester City and 4-1 to Crystal Palace.

They face Arsenal in their next encounter and one has to think that manager Bielsa will be keen to restore the winning habit sooner rather than later, as a trough can often last longer than a peak.

This weekend, though, he could have some serious selection issues to contend with.

Football Insider reports that as many as four first-team stars are facing up to the prospect of missing the game if they can’t prove their fitness.

Kalvin Phillips is recovering from a shoulder injury while Diego Llorente, Rodrigo and Ezgjan Alioski are battling groin injury, illness, and a hamstring injury respectively.

Phillips, Llorente and Alioski are all still said to be injured, while Rodrigo has had to self-isolate and has yet to properly get back to match fitness.

Were they all fully fit, one has to think Bielsa would select them, but he is now facing up to the prospect of not having any of them in his starting XI this weekend.

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

With Phillips and Llorente in the team, one has to think Leeds’ chances of victory will increase exponentially.

Alioski has only started three games this season, by comparison, while Rodrigo is easily replaced by Patrick Bamford if he cannot prove his fitness.

Nevertheless, this is a problem Bielsa would surely rather be without.

Victory over the Gunners would do the club the world of good, especially given the 8-2 aggregate thumping they have taken over the past two games.

If these four are all injured, it feels unlikely the losing run will end.

