Leeds transfers: Victor Orta is a big fan of 19-cap international

Leeds have had their fair share of transfer sagas this year.

In January, it became about Jarrod Bowen and Che Adams as the Whites desperately tried to find some added goals to fire them to promotion.

In the summer, things very quickly focused on a certain Ben White.

It was always going to be difficult for Leeds to bring him back to Elland Road after his campaign in the Championship, and thus, he eventually stayed at Brighton.

Victor Orta made three separate bids for the centre-back but he ultimately signed a new deal with the Seagulls and stayed on the south coast.

Considering Leeds have shipped eight goals in two games, it's certainly feasible to make a case that he could have improved things.

However, another saga revolved around Rodrigo de Paul. The Yorkshire side clearly wanted him but were put off by his enormous price tag of £37m.

There has now been an update on Leeds' pursuit of the attacking midfielder from Leeds Live journalist Beren Cross. The reporter took to Facebook to admit that he was a player Orta likes, but a deal is unlikely to happen anytime soon. He said:

“In the end, it actually came across as quite desperate seeing his social media responses, which is not the done thing by professional footballers. So clearly, he wants out of Udinese and saw Leeds as a leverage for him to get out of the club.

“He’s still a very, very good footballer and clearly [Victor] Orta likes him and rates him because that’s why they made the initial contact, but I would be surprised if that [will] happen in January.

“If he’s playing for Udinese, Udinese aren’t going to let him go on the cheap. So, I think definitely, until the summer, I wouldn’t expect that one to move, no."

GIVEMESPORT'S Matt Dawson says...

For £37m, a sum of money that would have broken the club's transfer record you'd want a lot more than someone like this.

In De Paul, they may well find their natural Pablo Hernandez successor in the middle of the park, but he simply isn't worth the amount quoted by Udinese over the summer.

That's especially when you consider his record this season.

Although the 19-cap Argentine has provided 2.7 key passes and amassed 2.9 dribbles per game, he's only actually contributed to one goal in the entirety of the current season.

Of course, the 26-year-old is clearly a threat, but for the money Leeds could have paid just a matter of months ago, you'd want an awful lot more end product.

That being said, there is certainly nothing wrong with Leeds monitoring his progress over the course of the season.

De Paul evidently wanted the move to go through judging by his social media activity.

