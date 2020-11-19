Arteta tipped to bin off a certain type of player at Arsenal

Arsenal have endured a difficult start to the season.

The Gunners have been inconsistent throughout the beginning of 2020/21, roundly failing to string together a run of form.

Arteta’s side won their opening two games of the season, beating Fulham and West Ham United, but they were then thumped 3-1 by Liverpool, prior to a 2-1 win over Sheffield United.

Following the victory, they suffered back-to-back defeats, losing to Manchester City and Leicester City. A 1-0 win over Manchester United seemed to lift some of the gloom but they were then thrashed 3-0 by Aston Villa before the international break.

This weekend, they take on Leeds United and a defeat to Marcelo Bielsa’s side would see the 15th-placed Whites overtake the Gunners, who have taken 12 points from eight games.

The fixtures only get tougher too; following their game against Leeds, the Gunners take on Wolves and Tottenham Hotspur.

Thoughts are already shifting towards the January transfer window and perhaps even to the summer as the Gunners look to strengthen the squad Arteta is currently working with.

And Kevin Campbell, the ex-Arsenal striker, believes that the Spaniard must purge the squad of any players with a “loser’s mentality” if they are to have any hope of becoming genuine title contenders.

Speaking to Football Insider, he said: “It all depends on the recruitment and the mindset of the team.

“There has been some players who have come in and made a difference but there are still players within that squad who have a loser’s mentality. That is the hardest thing to change.

“In a cup competition it is easy but when it is the league, week in, week out. It is tough to have that strong mentality but it makes a hell of a difference.

“Mikel Arteta knows what is required because he has been at Manchester City. He knows what is in the dressing room and some of those players have not got it.

“It is down to Arteta to get that across but I can see certain players will not be at the club beyond the summer.”

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

Arsenal are miles away from both Liverpool and Manchester City.

The defence is porous – they have a negative goal difference this season – and their attack, thus far this season, is blunt.

In eight games, they have scored nine goals; only Wolves, Fulham, West Bromwich Albion, Burnley, and Sheffield United have scored fewer. The final four 17th, 18th, 19th, and 20th respectively.

In a way, then, Campbell is right; the Gunners need to get rid of the players who offer precious little to the squad but they also need a sustained period of investment.

An entire restructure of the squad is required if the club are to have any chance of matching those at the very top of the table.

One transfer window isn’t going to be enough; this could take two or three seasons.

