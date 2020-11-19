Tottenham news: Daniel Levy wants big-name player to stay

Dele Alli's omission from the first-team picture has perhaps been the headline consequence of Jose Mourinho's rebuild of the squad this summer.

Afforded only 67 minutes of Premier League action, the England international was linked with a move to Paris Saint-Germain in the dying embers of the transfer window though ultimately remained in North London.

A poster-boy for the Mauricio Pochettino era given his immediate impact in the Premier League during the heady days of the Argentine's project, the 24-year-old does look to be at a crossroads in his career.

Out of the picture for both club and country, Mourinho's comments after the loss to Royal Antwerp in the Europa League hinted at how unhappy he was at the level of performance.

The Portuguese didn't go as far as to name names but did rant about how his selection choices will be easier now after the disappointing result.

So, the situation does not look good for Alli.

Still, comments from The Athletic's David Ornstein on the publication's YouTube channel are interesting. Speaking in his weekly update, the journalist revealed the player rated at £46.8m by Transfermarkt still has a big admirer within the club.

'PSG had a number of loan approaches knocked back by Spurs chairman Daniel Levy, who really likes Dele and wants him to stay', he said from the six minutes and forty seconds mark onwards.

Given Mourinho's standing as one of the biggest names in the managerial game, it's certainly hard to imagine him compromising even if his boss likes a player.

With Gareth Bale and Carlos Vinicius arriving to supplement an already stacked attacking line along with Tanguy Ndombele's re-emergence as a creative midfielder, there just doesn't appear to be any space for Alli at the moment.

Levy can admire the player all he likes but, if the new-look side continue to get results, it's hard to see him being brought back anytime soon.

