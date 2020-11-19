Lionel Messi: What have some of the greatest managers in football history said about Barcelona star?

p1enh59dc4fne1vka1gk7km3157m15.jpg

When all is said and done, Lionel Messi will probably go down as the greatest footballer in the history of the sport.

This isn’t to stir up a Messi vs Ronaldo debate. By this point, they’re rather tiresome.

Instead, it’s simply intended as a way of honouring a true great in Messi.

The Barcelona ace continues to dazzle with each passing season. What he can do with a football beggars belief.

In this writer’s opinion, he’s the GOAT.

p1enh3lc1mehe15kh2sbmg2j3k9.jpg

But opinions that hold more weight come from those in the game.

The 33-year-old has earned rave reviews from players and coaches alike.

Many have gone up against Messi, which has proven to be a rather painful experience.

Arsene Wenger watched him score four goals against Arsenal in 2010. Sir Alex Ferguson saw him score against Manchester United in both the 2009 and 2011 Champions League finals.

p1enh480g71uoarsncivt0g1bjtd.jpg

Those two managers are included in a brilliant thread that features quotes from some iconic coaches about Messi.

The thread was shared on Twitter by user @mubasherr21. Jose Mourinho, Jurgen Klopp and Carlo Ancelotti also feature.

Check out the thread below.

p1enh4k7tm1rr288juuapqcv2sf.jpg p1enh4m6peasrdjf1sc918hotf6h.jpg p1enh4mnv0vv51dcc8lje7efsqj.jpg p1enh4mvqq3mievg1rh616msnnnl.jpg p1enh4nan5r3f16hgnl4iam9s9n.jpg p1enh4nnj8ei5utlp121pofnaep.jpg p1enh4o8crsc21cti8piu8l1es0r.jpg p1enh4ojcr1ppisq89a9qb31lret.jpg p1enh4p11q1qnhr291ojjj6vi7vv.jpg p1enh4p8kn1ssa11ma16rs1er7d1011.jpg p1enh4pjg81bbl1e6kjnk1h6o1qi313.jpg
