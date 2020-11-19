When all is said and done, Lionel Messi will probably go down as the greatest footballer in the history of the sport.

This isn’t to stir up a Messi vs Ronaldo debate. By this point, they’re rather tiresome.

Instead, it’s simply intended as a way of honouring a true great in Messi.

The Barcelona ace continues to dazzle with each passing season. What he can do with a football beggars belief.

In this writer’s opinion, he’s the GOAT.

But opinions that hold more weight come from those in the game.

The 33-year-old has earned rave reviews from players and coaches alike.

Many have gone up against Messi, which has proven to be a rather painful experience.

Arsene Wenger watched him score four goals against Arsenal in 2010. Sir Alex Ferguson saw him score against Manchester United in both the 2009 and 2011 Champions League finals.

Those two managers are included in a brilliant thread that features quotes from some iconic coaches about Messi.

The thread was shared on Twitter by user @mubasherr21. Jose Mourinho, Jurgen Klopp and Carlo Ancelotti also feature.

Check out the thread below.

