Palace run risk of losing first-team star for nothing

Crystal Palace have had a fine start to the season.

They are safely ensconced in eighth place in the Premier League, having taken 13 points from their opening eight games.

Roy Hodgson’s side have beaten Southampton, Manchester United, Fulham, and Leeds United thus far this term, though they have lost to Everton, Chelsea, and Wolves. A draw with Brighton & Hove Albion saw them take a point from perhaps the meekest derby in world football.

The results mean they are only five points behind leaders Leicester City and they are already 10 points clear of the relegation zone.

It makes sense for them to try to tie down some key stars then, especially after such an impressive beginning to the campaign.

But Football Insider reports that Patrick van Aanholt has yet to commit his future to the Eagles despite talks opening in September.

They claim that negotiations are dragging, with the left-back’s current deal set to expire at the end of the season.

Van Aanholt can subsequently agree terms with a foreign club in the January transfer window if he decides to seek a way out of Selhurst Park.

Thus far this season, he has made just three Premier League appearances, having battled a shoulder injury.

The 30-year-old has made a total of 114 appearances for the club and is an experienced Premier League campaigner.

Van Aanholt has previously played for Chelsea, Wigan Athletic, and Sunderland in the top-flight.

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

This would be a serious blow for Palace if he decides to leave.

While the left-back is ageing – he will be 31 in August – he remains a key member of the squad and was placed straight back into the starting XI by Hodgson when he returned to fitness.

He is valued at £7.2m by Transfermarkt and one has to think that, at the very least, Palace would rather receive a fee than see him walk away on a free.

Unfortunately, they may not be able to change the outcome at this point.

After all, if he has decided to move on, there is little Palace can do to change his mind.

