There was so much optimism among Barcelona fans when the club finally signed Antoine Griezmann in the summer of 2019.

The Catalan giants had chased the Frenchman for what seemed like an eternity before managing to sign their man for €120 million.

However, he hasn't lived up to expectations.

He managed just nine La Liga goals during his first campaign with the club.

And he's scored just twice in his opening seven Spanish top flight games in 2020/21.

But it's not just his performances on the pitch which have been a talking point.

Multiple reports have emerged in the past year suggesting that Griezmann shares a strained relationship with Lionel Messi.

And those concerns were raised once again after separate recent comments made by Emmanuel Lopes, Griezmann's uncle.

“[Griezmann] was convinced that he wasn’t going to be successful within the first six months, but what I didn’t expect was that it would last an entire year,” Lopes told El Chiringuito, per Goal. “Besides, with Messi, I know what’s going on inside [the club] – it’s not easy.

“Basically, [Messi] doesn’t work hard enough at Barca and the training sessions are structured in order to please certain people, which is fine if you don’t want to work [as hard]."

Messi fans have now taken their anger out on Griezmann, with a few waiting for him outside of Barca's training complex and demanding he shows respect for Argentina.

Griezmann's ex-agent, Eric Olhats, also spoke negatively of Messi recently.

"Antoine arrived in a struggling club where Messi has a view on everything," he told France Football, per the Daily Mail.

"He's at the same time emperor and monarch, and he didn't see Antoine's arrival with a good eye. His attitude has been deplorable, he made him feel that. It is the regime of terror. Either you are with him or you are against him.

"(He is) as good on the pitch as he is bad off it. Barcelona has been suffering for a while. There was a cancer in that club, and it obviously leaves some marks."

