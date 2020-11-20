Happy one-year anniversary, Jose Mourinho.

Exactly one year ago today, The Special One arrived in north London as the shock replacement for Mauricio Pochettino.

Filling the boots of a man worshipped by Spurs fans was never going to easy. Especially as he synonymous with Tottenham’s rivals, Chelsea.

Understandably, Mourinho was met with trepidation rather than excitement by Spurs fans.

But in the 365 days since, Tottenham supporters have really taken to the Portuguese manager. He may not play the most exciting football in the world but there’s a feeling that the club are closer to winning trophies under him than they have been for a very long time.

In fact, they currently sit second in the Premier League table following their impressive start to the season. They’re just one point behind leaders Leicester.

But how does the Premier League table look since Mourinho took over one year ago?

Well, let’s take a look:

So, Spurs sit fifth in the ‘Jose Mourinho league table’ having picked up 56 points from their 32 league games. Not bad.

Liverpool are unsurprisingly top with 78 points from their 32 matches. Manchester City have played a game fewer but are 11 points adrift of Jurgen Klopp’s side.

Then comes the surprise team in all of this - Southampton. Ralph Hasenhuttl’s men have won 60 points from their previous 34 matches as they sit third in the table.

Manchester United complete the top four with Spurs in fifth.

Wolves are in sixth above both Chelsea and Arsenal.

At the other end of the table, newly promoted Leeds, Fulham and West Brom are obviously at the bottom having only played a handful of matches, while the relegated Watford, Bournemouth and Norwich are also down there.

The worst team who has been in the Premier League for the entire year? Brighton…

Here’s to the next year of Mourinho at Spurs…

