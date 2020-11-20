The Undertaker bids a 'Final Farewell' to WWE at Survivor Series on Sunday.

He'll be making one final appearance at the pay-per-view, 30 years to the day that he made his debut.

The Deadman's career has certainly come full circle.

WWE have given very little away about what to expect from Undertaker's farewell, but one thing is obvious - there will be no fans present to witness it.

Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, wrestling has been happening behind-closed-doors since March and that won't change on Sunday.

But that doesn't mean fans will miss out completely. In fact, they can get a special personalised message direct from The Undertaker ahead of Survivor Series.

That's right, The Phenom is now on Cameo, a website that allows celebrities and sports stars to send messages to their fans.

There are a couple of big catches here though, as each message costs $1000 (£830) and only 30 of them are available.

The announcement reads:

"WWE Legend Undertaker has joined Cameo in celebration of his 30th anniversary and Final Farewell at Survivor Series this Sunday, November 22, capping off The Phenom’s legendary 30-year career.

"Beginning today, Undertaker is available for 30 limited edition personalized video messages which he will fulfil at Survivor Series.

"Don’t miss out on your chance at a personalized video message from The Deadman, and be sure to tune into Survivor Series this Sunday."

As cool as it would be to receive a personalised message from Undertaker himself, your bank account really would 'rest... in... peace...!'

While fans won't be in the arena for The Deadman's 'Final Farewell', plenty of WWE legends will be.

Already, the likes of Kane, Kurt Angle and the Bone Street Krew have been rumoured to return and we can bet they won't be the only icons there.

Even without fans, The Undertaker's goodbye is going to be special and it goes down at Survivor Series this Sunday. You can check out his Cameo page HERE.

