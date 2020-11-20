What do you get a Manchester United fan for Christmas?

A visit to Old Trafford to watch a match is out of the question right now so why not get them the next best thing - an Old Trafford LEGO set.

Back in February, LEGO released an incredible 3898-piece model of Old Trafford to celebrate the 110th anniversary of the iconic stadium.

The Old Trafford set comes under the ‘Creator Expert’ category meaning that you have to be very experienced to be able to complete the 1:600 replica model. It measures 6.5” (18.5cm) high, 18” (47cm) long and 15” (39cm) wide.

It comes with building instructions as well as information on the stadium and its history.

And now, the set has been discounted to its lowest price yet on John Lewis. When it was released, the stadium would set you back £249.99. However, it’s now available for £199.99.

The perfect Christmas present. Especially if we’re set to enter another lockdown following the festivities!

Here is the product description on the John Lewis website:

"The Theatre of Dreams. The class of '92, King Eric, Fergie time, Ronaldo's wizardry, the United Trilogy, and the Baby-faced Assassin currently at the helm steering the Red Devils to their former glory; no one can deny United's decorated history. So obviously we had quite high expectations of LEGO to come up with something special to capture the magic of Old Trafford.

"And, instead of going the way of Kleberson, Eric Djemba-Djemba, Bebe and one ill-fated Chilean who'll remain nameless, we're happy to say they've done the red side of Machester justice.

"Measuring over 18cm high and made with just under 4,000 LEGO pieces, this 1:600 replica model of Old Trafford captures all the authentic details of the stadium as they appear for anyone lucky enough to gaze eyes upon the fortress when walking up Sir Matt Busby Way.

"From treasured details like the Munich Clock and statues of Sir Alex, Matt and the United Trinity, to faithful reproductions of the pitch and the Stretford End, LEGO has made sure this model is fit for all fans, old and new alike. Plus, of course, with 110 years of history behind it, there's also some of the original design details included such as the old players' tunnel.

"Don't be daunted by how challenging a build this might seem either. For an epic set of this size (and being one of the largest LEGO sets on offer), part of the fun comes with the experience of the build. Although you could channel your inner Giggsy, go solo and whizz past half the Arsenal team as the Welshman did in 1999, we quite like the idea of calling on Scholesey (or whoever your other die-hard united fan may be) and building this together, reminiscing in the memories of the United and reminding yourselves why you fell in love with the club in the first place."

Sean Jefferson, Manchester United’s director of partnerships, said: “Our Old Trafford stadium is as iconic as Manchester United itself and we are proud to be able to bring it to life in Lego form.

"I think everyone has played with Lego bricks at some point in their life, however it’s still amazing to see the level of detail the Lego designers have managed to recreate in this piece. We are sure it will be hugely popular amongst Manchester United and Lego fans alike.”

Michael Psiaki, Lego design master, added: "To create Old Trafford in Lego bricks was a tremendous design challenge for the team, and we couldn’t be happier with the result.

"The 110-year-old stadium provided us with so many important locations, features and stories to tell as we constructed this model. We are excited for our fans to be able to experience all of that history and attention to detail as they construct and proudly display this iconic stadium.”

