Leeds transfers: Whites facing competition to sign established international

Leeds' summer transfer window was an intense rollercoaster of emotions.

From missing out on Ben White three times to a failed medical for Michael Cuisance, it's safe to say that Victor Orta's recruitment strategy didn't go completely according to plan.

However, that's why you have several ideas in your file to try and push through.

Ultimately, the market was a success for Leeds. They broke their transfer record to bring Spain international and former Valencia striker Rodrigo to the club and also landed one of Germany's most promising defenders in Robin Koch.

Diego Llorente and Raphinha were also added to the roster, alongside a host of impressive young faces to revamp the club's academy.

That being said, they did fail to add a midfielder to their ranks. One they targeted was Rodrigo De Paul but his £37m price tag proved to be too much.

The other? A certain Julian Draxler.

Yes, that's right, the versatile midfielder could have been on his way to Elland Road if everything had turned out in the right way.

Reports from France where he plays for PSG claimed that Leeds were trying to convince him to come to the Premier League. Their efforts eventually proved fruitless and he stayed in Paris.

Unfortunately, they now face even further interest if they are to contest his signature again in January or beyond.

That's because according to CalcioMercato, both Sevilla and Hertha Berlin are appealed by the idea of signing Draxler.

The German is currently valued at £21.6m via Transfermarkt.

GIVEMESPORT'S Matt Dawson says...

This would have been one of the most eye-catching deals of the summer if it went through.

Of course, it's unknown whether Leeds still want to sign him but Orta often keeps close tabs on his targets over a long period of time so it would be rude to completely rule it out.

There would certainly be plenty of positives to bringing him to Yorkshire too.

For starters, he'll probably cost significantly less than the mighty sum of money Udinese want to receive for De Paul.

Secondly, he a more established player and has played at the elite level for a number of years now. Draxler has 56 caps to his name and has had the honour of pulling on the PSG jersey on 146 occasions. It's hardly a surprise, therefore, that he's been dubbed an "extraordinary talent" by Schalke Sporting Director Horst Heldt.

Although the 27-year-old sometimes lacks consistency, he has the ability to create things and change a game in the blink of an eye.

Furthermore, he also has more goals than De Paul in 2020/21 so far, albeit just by one strike.

If Leeds can lay down their intentions early and prove they have what it takes to compete with the Premier League's best, Draxler may be more appealed with the idea of signing than he was in the summer.

It's worth another shot.

