Ahead of his 'Final Farewell' at Survivor Series, The Undertaker has been doing a number of rare media interviews.

One he probably enjoyed more than most was an appearance on 'Hot Ones' which, if you aren't familiar, sees the guest answer questions as they eat loads of hot chicken wings.

The Phenom isn't the first wrestling icon to appear on the YouTube series, with the likes of Chris Jericho, Sasha Banks and Stone Cold Steve Austin all previously facing the challenge.

Mark Calaway - the man behind WWE's greatest character - answered a range of questions during a 28-minute special and it must be said, he handled his wings quite well.

At one point, he was asked to name 'four defining wrestling matches' that a 'wrestling novice' should watch to understand the foundation of sports entertainment.

"I'm gonna go Randy Savage vs Ricky Steamboat and any match between Ric Flair and Harley Race," Undertaker said.

"Little bit of an egomaniac here, but I would put The Undertaker vs Shawn Michaels at WrestleMania 25 there.

"Modern-day was a recent match between Edge and Randy Orton. Those are four that encapsulates what we do at the highest level."

Check out The Undertaker's appearance on Hot Ones below, with his four WWE match picks coming at 7 minutes, 45 seconds.

Those are four matches that any wrestling fan - not just novices - should watch.

Arguably the greatest of all was his WrestleMania 25 bout with HBK and there's certainly nothing egotistical about picking that!

The pair battled in an epic that lasted for 30 minutes, with both men hitting countless finishers that lead to a number of near falls.

It was Undertaker who finally ended it with a Tombstone Piledriver, beating Michaels to extended his streak to 17-0.

Both Pro Wrestling Illustrated and Wrestling Observer Newsletter named it 'Match of the Year' and of course, that eventually lead to the legendary Steak vs Career bout 12 months later.

