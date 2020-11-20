Liverpool are in the middle of a massive injury crisis.

Jurgen Klopp is without his two starting centre-backs for the forseeable future.

Virgil van Dijk tore his ACL last month after an awful challenge from Jordan Pickford in the Merseyside derby.

And Joe Gomez underwent surgery after injuring his knee in England training earlier this month.

Both are expected to be out for the remainder of this season.

That means Joel Matip is Liverpool's only fit first-team centre-back going forward.

Fabinho can fill in at the back, while Rhys Williams and Nathaniel Philipps are also options.

Given their lack of options, it's feasible that Liverpool will look to sign a high-profile centre-back in January.

And one shock name that has been linked with the club is Sergio Ramos.

The Spaniard is one of the greatest defenders of all-time.

But he has a poor relationship with Liverpool fans after his challenge left Mohamed Salah in tears in the 2018 Champions League final.

But, despite many Liverpool fans holding a grudge, 90min.com claim the Reds have reached out to Ramos' representatives to let them know that they could be interested in the veteran defender.

That would be a quite incredible deal, but Liverpool journalist James Pearce has quickly played down the report on Twitter.

Pearce claimed that any link between the Reds and Ramos is 'b*******.'

So that appears to be that.

Ramos is still one of the best defenders in the world and he would no doubt improve this Liverpool side.

He would form a quite fearsome partnership at the back with Van Dijk when he returns.

But it's probably for the best that he never puts on a red shirt. Salah is just one Liverpool player that may not take too kindly to the Spaniard joining the club...

News Now - Sport News