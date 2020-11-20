Ahead of Mike Tyson’s ring return against Roy Jones Jr., we decided to look at the boxing legend’s transformation throughout the years.

The extraordinary life and career of the man often referred to as 'Iron' Mike was clearly captured by this YouTube video from MindUpload. The video started with an image of Tyson aged just 10 years old, and included a number of career highlights both in and out of the ring.

The 54-year-old is set to take part in a much-anticipated exhibition fight on November 28 and it is clear from clips on social media this year ‘Iron’ Mike still looks the part.

His recent body transformation and training clips tell you that much.

Indeed, the ‘Baddest Man on the Planet’ revealed earlier this summer that he shed six stone in preparation for a return to the boxing arena.

Tyson told TMZ Sports: “At one time I was just 90Ibs over weight. I was doing cocaine, I was drinking and I said Allah if he can stop me from being this way, I’ll change my whole life.

“My brother in law said ‘hey listen. I know you don’t want to fight, but would you fight, but would you fight Bob Sapp?

“I thought about it in my mind – I said I would fight (Sapp marquees of queensberry rules) and for some reason it went from Bob Sapp and the next thing you know I am fighting Roy Jones Jr.”

Tyson retired from boxing in 2005 following his loss to Kevin McBride and claims not to have trained since. He finished his career with 50-6 record, which included 44 KOs.

The American was certainly renowned for his incredible knockouts throughout his career, none more so than his 91-second obliteration of the then-lineal champion Michael Spinks at the Convention Hall in New Jersey.

Then there was the truly memorable KO of Trevor Berbick two years prior in 1986, which secured Tyson’s status as the youngest boxer to win a heavyweight title at just 20 years, four months and 22 days.

There is certainly no doubt that ‘Iron Mike’ is widely regarded as one of the best heavyweight boxers of all time. The American was, after all, the first boxer in the heavyweight division to simultaneously hold the WBA, WBC and IBF titles.

His opponent Jones Jr., meanwhile, has been retired from boxing since February 2018, but he has not fought at heavyweight since 2004 when the former five-weight world champion lost to Antonio Tarver.

The boxer otherwise known as ‘Captain Hook’ ended his boxing career with an impressive record of 66-9, this included 47 knockouts.

When he was offered the opportunity to face ‘Iron Mike’, Jones Jr. said: “When I got the call from my team saying Mike Tyson wants to fight you – that’s bucket list material.

“Everywhere I go in life, people ask me ‘Hey did you ever fight Mike Tyson?’ Now I don’t have to say ‘No no more.’

“And guess what? Tune in on the 28th, and you’ll see how it goes.”

