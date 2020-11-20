Derby County next manager odds: Benitez and Terry in running as Rooney remains favourite

Rafael Benitez is now narrowly behind Wayne Rooney in the running to become the next manager of Derby County.

With the Rams rooted to the bottom of the Championship, the club made the decision to relieve Phillip Cocu of his duties last weekend having been in charge of the club since July 2019.

The Dutch manager collected an average of 1.28 points per game across a 65-match period during his time at the helm, and the 50-year-old will now be on the lookout for his fourth role in management following previous spells with PSV Eindhoven and Fenerbahce.

For Derby, meanwhile, the club have placed a four-man strong interim team in charge for the foreseeable future and will be on the hunt for a new manager to steer the club back in the direction of the playoff places.

Wayne Rooney, who is one member of the interim team, is currently the bookmarkers favourite to take the job in a move that would see him follow a similar path to the one trodden by the now Chelsea manager Frank Lampard.

According to SkyBet (via Oddschecker), the England and Manchester United legend is the 5/2 favourite to take the job but Benitez has climbed into contention and is narrowly behind Rooney at 9/4.

Benitez has been managing Dalian Professional in the Chinese Super League since July 2019, while he has also written two columns for The Athletic on Liverpool's tactics en route to their 2005 Champions League triumph and the five-sub rule.

Aston Villa coach John Terry, who is yet to undertake his first role in management, is also an intriguing outside bet at 8/1.

Here's the next permanent Derby County manager odds in full (correct at time of publication):

Wayne Rooney 5/2

Rafa Benitez 9/4

John Gregory 7/1

John Terry 8/1

Liam Rosenior 8/1

Steve Cooper 10/1

Eddie Howe 16/1

Paul Cook 16/1

Sam Allardyce 20/1

Danny Cowley 20/1

Steven Gerrard 20/1

