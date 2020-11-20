Michael van Gerwen was in poor form heading into this year's Grand Slam of Darts.

The Dutchman has not looked himself in 2020.

He looked out of sorts once again at the European Darts Championship last month and he failed to guide Holland to the World Cup title.

But he has looked a changed man this week at the Ricoh Arena.

Van Gerwen ensured he topped his group on Thursday night as he overcame Joe Cullen 5-3.

He now plays Gary Anderson in the last 16 as he attempts to return to winning ways.

Despite his promising form, not everyone is convinced he is back to his best.

That includes Peter Wright. The Scotsman beat Van Gerwen to claim his maiden World Championship at the start of the year.

And he has claimed that MvG has 'no chance' in winning the 2021 PDC World Championship, which begins next month.

"I'm not far away (from) being really happy," he said, per dartsnews.com. "Depends where the venue is, depends if it's at Ally Pally. To be honest Gezzy would be the only one to threaten me in the tournament. Van Gerwen has got no chance."

Those comments were never going to sit well with Van Gerwen and he has now fired back at Wright following his victory against Cullen on Thursday evening.

"That's typical Peter," he told LiveDarts. "When he say things like that, no one really believes him any more.

"He says this when he doesn't have to say it and it's a bit childish, but that's typical Peter. Everyone knows it."

His comments come after Wright was knocked out after the Grand Slam of Darts.

His defeat to Devon Petersen on Thursday means he was the only seed to be knocked out at the group stage of this year's tournament.

Wright might be better off concentrating on his own form rather than trying to trash talk others...

