Survivor Series returns on Sunday evening with a special show to bid a farewell to The Undertaker.

November 22 will make 30 years to the day that The Deadman made his debut in WWE, so his final appearance really has come full circle.

But, let's not forget, this is also one of the traditional 'Big Four' PPV events.

It's the only time of year that RAW and SmackDown can go head-to-head, with champions from both shows clashing inside the ring.

Then, of course, there's the annual Survivor Series five-on-five elimination match, which decides once and for all which brand is superior.

With all that to look forward too, it's shaping up to be one hell of a show.

So, let's get into it. Below is everything you need to know ahead of Survivor Series.

Date, time and venue:

Survivor Series will air live on Sunday, November 22, into Monday, November 23. It's scheduled to start at midnight UK time, with a one-hour kickoff show beginning at 11pm.

Matches will take place inside the WWE ThunderDome at the Amway Center in Orlando, FL. Once again. there will be no fans in attendance due to the coronavirus pandemic.

How to watch:

The pay-per-view will be shown live on the WWE Network.

As ever, it's free for new subscribers but after a 30-day trial, it costs £9.99 per month to continue.

Alternatively, Survivor Series is available to UK based fans on BT Sport Box Office.

Survivor Series match card:

The New Day (RAW Tag Team Champions) vs The Street Profits (SmackDown Tag Team Champions) Champions vs Champions non-title tag team match

(RAW Tag Team Champions) vs (SmackDown Tag Team Champions) Champions vs Champions non-title tag team match Bobby Lashley (RAW's United States Champion) vs Sami Zayn (SmackDown's Intercontinental Champion) Champion vs Champion non-title match

(RAW's United States Champion) vs (SmackDown's Intercontinental Champion) Champion vs Champion non-title match Asuka (RAW Women's Champion) vs Sasha Banks (SmackDown Women's Champion) Champion vs. Champion non-title match

(RAW Women's Champion) vs (SmackDown Women's Champion) Champion vs. Champion non-title match Drew McIntyre (RAW's WWE Champion) vs Roman Reigns (SmackDown's Universal Champion) Champion vs. Champion non-title match

(RAW's WWE Champion) vs (SmackDown's Universal Champion) Champion vs. Champion non-title match Team RAW (Nia Jax, Shayna Baszler, Lana, Lacey Evans and Peyton Royce) vs Team SmackDown (Bianca Belair, Ruby Riott, Liv Morgan and two members TBD) 5-on-5 women's Survivor Series elimination match

(Nia Jax, Shayna Baszler, Lana, Lacey Evans and Peyton Royce) vs (Bianca Belair, Ruby Riott, Liv Morgan and two members TBD) 5-on-5 women's Survivor Series elimination match Team RAW (AJ Styles, Keith Lee, Sheamus, Braun Strowman and Matt Riddle) vs Team SmackDown (Kevin Owens, Jey Uso, King Corbin, Seth Rollins and TBD) 5-on-5 men's Survivor Series elimination match

(AJ Styles, Keith Lee, Sheamus, Braun Strowman and Matt Riddle) vs (Kevin Owens, Jey Uso, King Corbin, Seth Rollins and TBD) 5-on-5 men's Survivor Series elimination match The Undertaker is scheduled to make an appearance for his 'Final Farewell' to WWE

The Survivor Series match card is subject to change, with matches and WWE Superstars being added or removed.

