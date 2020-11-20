In an otherwise truly remarkable year, it is amazing to think that one of the highest paid sports stars in the world has only competed once in 2020.

Well, the man known as ‘The Notorious’ Conor McGregor is listed as the 16th top earner in the Forbes list, earning a reported $48 million ($16 million endorsements/ $32 million salary and winnings.)

What makes this even more staggering is that the one outing in the Octagon was just a 40-second demolition of Donald Cerrone back in January.

Despite spending such little time in the arena, McGregor is still estimated to bring in €40.5 million, which will be more than the likes of current IBF, WBO and WBA boxing heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua, and just behind leading sports competitors such as golfer Rory McIIroy and WBC boxing champion Tyson Fury.

This just goes to show, however, how much of draw the Irishman is. In the past few years, McGregor has been responsible for five of the six highest pay-per-view sales in UFC history.

‘The Notorious’ has indeed shattered previous UFC records set by the likes of Ronda Rousey and Brock Lesnar in recent years, although there has been concerns that his appeal may have diminished following his 2018 defeat to the recently retired lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.

No wonder, therefore, that UFC president Dana White and fans alike are excited by McGregor’s retirement U-turn after it was confirmed that he would return to the Octagon to face Dustin Poirier on January 23.

McGregor had originally decided to retire from fighting after becoming increasingly frustrated at problems arranging bouts, but just like his other retirements, that hasn't lasted long.

According to the Irishman’s official website, the fight is believed to take place at 155Ibs, with the venue most likely to be in Abu Dhabi. The pair previously fought each other in 2014, when McGregor won by TKO in the first round.

McGregor said when speaking about the bout: “I am very grateful to be about to return and get to do what I love again.

“I look forward to the fresh test Dustin will bring since our first bout, while also showcasing my own incredibly deep cache of weaponry.”

