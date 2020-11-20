Floyd Mayweather, 43, has agreed to fight YouTube star Logan Paul after he claimed he could knock the legendary boxer out in ‘one punch’.

The 25-year-old has had two boxing fights in the past against fellow YouTube star KSI. The first fight was an amateur fight which resulted in a draw, whereas second time round, the Brit defeated Paul by unanimous decision as he kept hold of his YouTube boxing belt.

That bout was the only one that Paul has been involved in professionally, and he has looked to step up his game by challenging none other than Mayweather... quite the step up, we know!

The two went at it on Twitter as Mayweather replied to Logan Paul’s statement: "These YouTube girls better find some Barbie dolls to play with cause I’m not the one for the kid games.

"Three years ago, a fighter from the UFC said my name and I had to put a muzzle on that b***h.

"Logan Paul can get the same treatment before I go conquer Japan again."

Logan Paul simply responded with: “50-1”

Mayweather has an unbeaten record at stake as he has not lost a single fight in his whole career, carrying a perfect 50-0 record.

'Money' last fought in August 2017 as UFC star Conor McGregor challenged the boxing legend to a bout.

McGregor would ultimately lose the fight in 10 rounds as Mayweather captured the round number 50 win.

The fight would take place before Mayweather is to fly out to Japan as he is scheduled to fight an unnamed opponent on February 28, 2021.

Mayweather’s whole entire legacy is dependent on this fight. His unbeaten record and ultimately not being shamed by a much taller, non-boxer opponent.

Floyd will not back down from this fight, though, as he believes his quickness and sharpness with his punches will be enough to cruise past Logan Paul and get a 51st win under his belt.

