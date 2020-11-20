Do you know someone who is awful at FIFA?

Then why not give them a shirt that reminds them of just how awful they are at the game.

The description for the product reads: "We all know a player who sucks at playing FIFA... show your love for him/her."

These shirts from Redbubble cost £14.79 ($18.27) but are well worth the price as you remind your mates of how bad they are at the game.

If t-shirts are not your thing, then you are able to buy a trophy and hand it to a friend instead.

Engraved on the trophy is ‘FIFA loser’ and at a cost of £19.99 ($25) courtesy of Amazon, this is a fantastic gift if you want them to be reminded about their FIFA misfortunes every single day.

As both Xbox Series X and PS5 launch worldwide, FIFA prepare to launch their new game on the next-gen consoles which will happen on Friday, December 4.

EA Sports have confirmed that some of the progress on the old-gen consoles will be carried over onto the new-gen consoles.

Ultimate Team and Volta have been confirmed as the modes entitled with Dual Entitlement. So, you don’t have to worry about your coin balance, items and players as they will be transferred over.

Unfortunately, it's bad news when it comes to Online Seasons, Co-Op Seasons, Career Mode and Pro Clubs as those modes have been separated from each other. You’ll have to restart your Career Mode on new-gen and take Mansfield Town out of League 2 and into the Champions League once more.

The menu speeds have also been improved and are much quicker on new-gen than they are on old-gen consoles. Bringing FIFA fans well worth improvements will make the wait count for sure.

