Football managers, like players, will do almost anything they can to help their side win a game.

And that's exactly what Catania manager Giuseppe Raffaele did on Wednesday evening.

Catania were leading 2-0 with five minutes remaining in their Serie C clash against Vibonese.

But the away side set up a tense finish when they halved the deficit in the 88th minute.

With the game in stoppage time, a Vibonese player produced a brilliant slide tackle by the sideline.

He had open space in front of him and looked like the away side were in prime position to launch a counter-attack.

But that's when Raffaele stepped in.

Catania's manager was absolutely furious that his side was not given a foul. So he decided to take matters into his own hands and tackle the Vibonese player.

He was promptly given a red card for his actions.

And to top off his incredible s**thousery, Raffaele then booted the ball away as he made his way off the pitch.

That is s**thousery at its finest. It doesn't get much better than that.

Unfortunately for Raffaele, he has now been given a four-match ban.

The Lega Pro said of his suspension, per Gianluca Di Marzio: "Because, with the game stopped, he entered the field of play subtracting the availability of the ball from a player of the opposing team, forcing the referee to suspend the match to decree expulsion".

He won't be happy with the suspension but he may consider it well worth it given his side were able to hold on for all three points.

Football fans on Twitter enjoyed the moment. View the best reaction below:

@RoryyWatkinss wrote: "Ballon d’sh**housery contender".

"Loads of time for that," @Bud_1990 said.

While @macleanzo commented: "This is brilliant."

It brings back shades of Jose Mourinho, who did the same during Soccer Aid in 2014.

Mourinho went onto the pitch during the charity match and floored Olly Murs with a tackle.

Mourinho's next mission is to do it in a competitive game for Spurs. That would be a sight to behold.

