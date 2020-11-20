Derby County news: Talks with Mel Morris reported

Potentially a big day for both Wayne Rooney and Derby County awaits.

Indeed, after so much talk in regards to a takeover and many names linked with the vacant managerial post, the Rams can finally focus on an actual game.

A trip to Bristol City awaits for the former England captain and his coaching staff, now in interim charge.

Away from on-field matters, the BBC have reported that Rooney is keen on the job full-time after seeing former teammates Frank Lampard, Steven Gerrard and Scott Parker move into management.

Interestingly, he (along with Shay Given, Liam Rosenior and former youth coach Justin Walker) was reportedly part of a private meeting also involving current owner Mel Morris and a representative of potential new owner Sheikh Khaled.

To that end, no decision on the matter is expected until next week at least.

Clearly, Derby fans have greater concerns than simply just seeing Rooney in his first job. A proud club with a history of success, to suggest fans are merely looking forward to seeing him on the touchline would be disrespectful.

Still, if the team can start to turn their fortunes around under his watch, perhaps he can make a case for a longer-term arrangement.

With talks reported, the world will be watching what happens at Ashton Gate tomorrow.

