Leeds transfers: Journalist rules out switch for £100k-a-week Premier League ace

With six weeks to go until the January transfer window opens, it would appear that silly season is very much already underway.

We are just eight matches into the new Premier League campaign and it feels as though the last market has only just closed but the transfer rumours are already out in full force.

At the moment, we can't go a single day without seeing something new on the transfer front, and that's again the case today.

The week has been dominated by talk of Victor Orta and Rodrigo De Paul.

The club's Director of Football came out and claimed that there was indeed interest in the Argentine over the summer. In an eye-catching interview, he shared the details of the transfer window from a Leeds perspective but what he didn't open up on was whether he was staying at Elland Road.

Both Leipzig and Roma have been linked with prising him away from Yorkshire but in the last few days, the Italian side has snapped up someone else instead.

What followed were reports that Orta actually turned down a move to Serie A.

As a result, he can now put his transfer hat back on and get to work ahead of the January window. One man he won't be bringing to the club, however, is Dele Alli - someone the bookmakers linked to Leeds this week.

The brutal assessment of the news was given by Leeds Live journalist Beren Cross who said the following:

“The odds are the odds. Clearly, we don’t tell the bookmakers what to do – all we can do is report it as news. We’re not saying Leeds are going to sign him, we’re not saying it’s going to happen – I’m telling you it’s not going to happen.

“But, if the bookies make the link then, of course, it’s our job to pass that on to the fans and let the fans know what the bookies are saying. But not in a million years, not in a million years.

“Just look at his wages. I mean, he is going to be comfortably on six figures, £150-200k a week. I mean, it’s madness. Rodrigo has broken the bank, basically, with his transfer record. He’s come in on big, big money and he’s not anywhere near that. It just doesn’t make any sense.

GIVEMESPORT'S Matt Dawson says...

Dele has all the talent in the world but this is a move that would have made no logistical sense.

For starters, the Tottenham midfielder is on a colossal wage of £100k-a-week in north London meaning that Leeds would have to break the bank to sign for him. For context, no one is on more than the £57k-a-week that new signing Rodrigo earns at Elland Road.

On top of that, he isn't a particularly hard worker and has become notorious for training poorly.

During Spurs' All or Nothing Amazon Prime documentary Jose Mourinho relentlessly hassled him for not training hard enough and if you consider Bielsa's murderball, he would not fit in with the culture of Leeds at all.

Of course, it would be a benefit to have a player of his quality in the squad but it's incredibly unlikely Bielsa would get the best from him.

Like Cross says, this move is never going to happen.

