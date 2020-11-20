If you listen to Roy Keane on television, you’d think he had it out for Manchester United’s current crop of players.

The feisty Irishman said he’d be “swinging punches” at David de Gea after an error in June, and has warned Ole Gunnar Solskjaer that his players will get him sacked.

Harry Maguire, Paul Pogba and Marcus Rashford have also been the subject of angry Keane rants.

Despite the presence of Solskjaer, the Man United of today is far, far different from what Keane was used to during his days at the club.

Keane was a part of United’s successful era under Sir Alex Ferguson, winning seven Premier League titles as well as the Champions League.

United’s team of 2020 could only dream of such acclaim.

In an attempt to channel some of that winning spirit into his squad, Solskjaer invited Keane to United’s Carrington training base last year to impart some words of wisdom.

According to the Mirror, Solskjaer wanted Keane to share some insight into what it took to take United to the top.

The former midfielder followed Darren Fletcher, Patrice Evra and Nemanja Vidic in speaking to the players about what it means to play for the Red Devils.

Keane talked about the importance of setting and maintaining high standards, having a steely mentality and dedicating total commitment to the team and cause.

But the reaction he got from an unnamed player left him furious.

The player sat slouched in his chair and looked disinterested as Keane spoke to the group.

It’s not clear whether Keane called the player out, but he wasn’t at all happy.

A source at United’s training ground said: “As you’d imagine Roy has strong views on what it takes to be a proper United player and he gave it them straight.

“He wasn’t impressed with one player who didn’t seem to be all that interested and looked as if he’d rather be somewhere else.

“But for the majority it was a fascinating snapshot into the hunger and desire that drove Roy during his time at the club.”

Keane hadn’t been back to Carrington since his acrimonious departure from Man United in 2005. It might be a few years before he returns again.

The 49-year-old hasn’t had many positive things to say about United since he spoke to the players, last month saying that they will cost Solskjaer his job.

“We were building up this season as make-or-break for Ole, but at this moment in time it’s not looking good. I scratch my head at players who don’t have enthusiasm for a game of football,” he said on Sky Sports.

“Sometimes you say ‘there’s no reason to panic’. But the results and performances suggest you should be panicking. Ole will lose his job working with these players – that’s what is going to happen.”

