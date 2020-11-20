Frank Warren has told talkSPORT.com that Mike Tyson would be nowhere near the top 10 heavyweights of all time and claims Muhammed Ali, Joe Frazier and George Foreman would easily beat him.

Tyson prepares to return to the ring after a 15-year absence in an exhibition match against Roy Jones Jr on November 28, and despite looking in great shape and looking monstrous on the pads, the boxing promoter has questioned his legacy in heavyweight boxing.

Warren spoke to talkSPORT regarding Tyson, and about his in-ring ability, he said: “Mike Tyson, when he was young and first got into boxing, he was exciting.

“A bit like Daniel Dubois in some ways, he sorts of captured the public’s imagination in devastating style.

“He won a world title, and everybody was talking about him. For me, he was one of the most exciting young heavyweights.

However, he doesn’t get in my top 10 because he just did not last the course.

“He was sodding around, drugging it and boozing, went to prison. He just didn’t do it for me.”

Tyson became the youngest heavyweight champion at the age of 20, but it all came crashing down when he lost to Buster Douglas in 1990, and from that point onwards, Tyson was never the same with his boxing.

Warren continued to claim that young Tyson was exciting, but would struggle against the greats like Ali and Foreman.

“As a young man he was very, very exciting and you’ve always got those fights that you think about.

“At his best, would he have beaten Muhammad Ali at Ali’s best? They would always have been great fights.

“But I don’t think he would’ve beaten Sonny Liston, I don’t think he’d have beaten [prime] Larry Holmes, I don’t think he’d have beaten Ali, I don’t think he’d have beaten Joe Frazier and I certainly don’t think he’d have beaten George Foreman.”

News Now - Sport News