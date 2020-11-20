Man Utd lining up move for in-demand wonderkid

Manchester United have been spending big for years now.

The Red Devils, per Transfermarkt, have spent over £70m in all of the last seven seasons.

That peaked in 2019/20, as United splashed £204.1m on the likes of Harry Maguire, Bruno Fernandes, and Aaron Wan-Bissaka – this is inclusive of January too, of course.

They tried to sign Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund in the last summer window but were unable to lure him to the club.

Dortmund had demanded over £100m but the two clubs were unable to reach an agreement for the England winger.

That would have sent costs spiralling but it now appears that they are eyeing up another potentially expensive youngster.

Marca reports that they are interested in a deal to sign Eduardo Camavinga, the highly-rated Rennes midfielder.

Camavinga is only 18 but has already won two caps for France and has totted up 52 appearances for the Ligue 1 club.

His performances for Rennes have led to interest from across Europe and Marca reports that United are joined in the race by both Real Madrid and PSG.

He would cost at least €70m (£62.6m), an indicator of just how highly-rated he is in France.

Madrid, indeed, are said to have already initiated talks with Camavinga’s representatives, and he could move next summer.

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

Another midfielder.

It must be said that Camavinga is a genuinely exceptional prospect and is already tearing it up in the French top-flight.

One has to think that he is a superstar in waiting and it is little surprise that such elite clubs are eyeing him up.

But United have a plethora of midfielders already at Old Trafford.

At this point, they can call upon Paul Pogba, Juan Mata, Jesse Lingard, Fred, Bruno Fernandes, Nemanja Matic, Donny van de Beek, and Scott McTominay.

That’s eight midfielders.

As good as Camavinga is, spending over £60m on him simply doesn’t make sense.

